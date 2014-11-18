LAGOS Nov 18 Nigeria's long-awaited Petroleum
Industry Bill (PIB) is not expected to be voted on by parliament
before a planned general election in February 2015, the finance
minister said on Tuesday.
The bill, which is expected to reform Africa's top oil
producer's oil taxes and licences, and to overhaul state-run
Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, has dragged on for over
five years because of political wrangling over its many clauses.
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala told a conference call with investors
that foreign direct investments in the country has grown but for
the oil sector because of the bill.
(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha and Bate Felix, editing by
William Hardy)