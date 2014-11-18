(Adds quote, details, background)
LAGOS Nov 18 Nigeria's long-awaited Petroleum
Industry Bill (PIB) is unlikely to be voted on by parliament
before a general election due in February, the finance minister
said on Tuesday.
It has taken more than five years to bring the bill, which
is expected to reform Africa's top oil producer's oil taxes and
licences and to overhaul the state-run Nigerian National
Petroleum Corporation, to a vote due to political wrangling over
its many clauses.
Finance Minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said the oil sector had
seen low foreign direct investment (FDI) due to the delay.
"We are not going to see, I don't think, any action before
the election in terms of passage (of the bill). But after the
election. I think the petroleum sector will have more certainty
and we will see FDI go up in that sector," she told investors on
a conference call.
Okonjo-Iweala held the call after announcing a raft of
budget-tightening measures at the weekend following the sharp
fall in oil prices, the country's major revenue earner.
The fall in crude prices has triggered a selloff in Nigerian
bond and stock markets, hurting the naira which is down
almost 8.4 percent this year despite the central bank spending
billions of dollars to defend it.
"We feel if we put all these measures in place, we can still
withstand even though the naira has come under pressure
recently. With the measures we have put in place, and supporting
monetary policy, we think we can weather this storm,"
Okonjo-Iweala said.
(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha and Bate Felix, editing by
William Hardy and Hugh Lawson)