ABUJA May 14 Nigeria's President Muhammadu
Buhari needs to address grievances in the Delta region where
militants have been blowing up oil pipelines in a conflict that
has become a "major concern", a senior British official said on
Saturday.
The swamps of the southern Delta have been hit by a series
of attacks on pipelines and other oil and gas facilities that
have reduced Nigeria's output by 300,000 barrels a day, closed a
major export port and two refineries.
Nigeria has moved in army reinforcements to hunt the
militants but British Foreign Minister Philip Hammond said
Buhari needed to the deal with the root causes because a
military confrontation could end in "disaster".
Crude sales from the Delta account for 70 percent of
national income in Africa's biggest economy but residents, some
of whom sympathise with the militants, have long complained of
poverty.
"It's obviously a major concern," Hammond told reporters on
the sidelines of a regional security conference in Abuja when
asked about the Delta situation.
"The idea that your answer is by moving big chunks of the
Nigerian army to the Delta simply doesn't work," he said, adding
that the army did not have the capacity while fighting Boko
Haram jihadists in the north. "It won't deal with the underlying
issues."
"Buhari has got to show as a president from the north that
he is not ignoring the Delta, that he is engaging with the
challenges in the Delta," Hammond said.
Buhari is a Muslim from the north who has not visited the
Christian Delta since taking office a year ago, something
highlighted by a militant group, the Niger Delta Avengers, which
has claimed a string of attacks on pipelines.
The group has warned oil firms to leave the region within
two weeks and says it is fighting for independence for the
Delta. It has said it wanted a greater share of oil revenues and
an end to oil pollution.
The attacks have driven Nigerian oil output to near a
22-year low and, if the violence escalates into another
insurgency, it could cripple output in a country facing a
growing economic crisis.
Buhari, who has not commented about not visiting the Delta,
has extended a multi-million dollar amnesty signed with
militants in 2009 but upset them by ending generous pipeline
protection contracts. He also cut the amnesty budget by around
70 percent, which partly funds training for unemployed.
