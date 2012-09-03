* Nigeria to borrow or use savings if output falls short
* Central bank, state oil firm, stats bureau give different
data
By Joe Brock
ABUJA, Sept 3 Nigeria's central bank (CBN) said
on Monday the country pumped 2.12 million barrels per day of oil
in the second quarter, well below the 2.48 million bpd which the
finance ministry has projected in this year's budget.
The CBN said in its second quarter review of the economy
published on its website that oil production had risen from an
average of 2.06 million bpd in the first quarter.
Nigeria's official oil figures normally come from the
national bureau of statistics (NBS) but the central bank, the
oil ministry and the state oil company sometimes give output
figures on an ad hoc basis. Their numbers rarely match up.
If the central bank figures are correct, Nigeria needs a
lift in output in the second half of the year to fund all the
spending in this year's budget without taking on more debt or
lowering its oil savings rate.
The benchmark oil price in the budget was $72 a barrel, well
below the market price and above which Nigeria is supposed to
save extra revenues in the Excess Crude Account (ECA). But if
production fails to meet projections, the government will need
to take more money back from the ECA to meet the shortfall.
Finance Minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala told Reuters last month
that when putting the budget together her ministry lowers the
production projections given to them by the oil ministry.
She has pledged to increase the balance in the ECA to $10
billion by the end of the year, from around $7 billion now. If
oil production figures underperform, Nigeria could be gambling
on prices staying high to meet this pledge.
State-oil firm NNPC said last month that crude oil
production reached an all-time high of 2.7 million bpd but
industry experts have questioned these figures, which are at the
top end of Nigeria's capacity and come during a period when oil
theft by criminal gangs is at record highs.
The central bank's oil output data usually comes in lower
than figures from the NNPC and the oil ministry, who both have
an interest in showing progress in the industry's performance,
although they also have the best access to the data.
The NBS admits that its own official figures rely on data
provided by NNPC, a state company rife with corruption which
will be overhauled and partly privatised if parliament passes an
energy law due to be debated later this month.
The ECA has been raided frequently by government in recent
years. The account contained $20 billion before the 2007 general
election but hovered around $3-$4 billion last year before
Okonjo-Iweala began efforts to ramp up savings.
(Editing by Tim Cocks and Jason Neely)