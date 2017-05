LAGOS Dec 30 Nigerian authorities have seen documents suggesting the proceeds from past crude oil sales were diverted to personal accounts rather than reaching government coffers, President Muhammadu Buhari said on Wednesday.

Buhari, who took office in May after being elected on an anti-corruption ticket, said funds were "looted illegally". He could not provide more details, since various cases were being taken to court, he told journalists in a televised interview. (Reporting by Alexis Akwagyiram, editing by Larry King)