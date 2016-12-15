PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 17
May 17 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
ABUJA Dec 15 Nigeria will clear unpaid bills for production joint-ventures piled up over many years under a deal signed on Thursday with Shell, Chevron, Total, Eni and Exxon Mobil.
The deal would unlock fresh investment in the OPEC member country, Oil Minister Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu said in a speech at the signing ceremony, without giving details.
He said last month the agreement was worth $5.1 billion, or $1.7 billion less than the total amount owed in unpaid bills. (Reporting by Paul Carsten and Ulf Laessing; editing by Jason Neely)
