YENAGOA, Nigeria, April 5 Gunmen killed a Nigerian soldier and kidnapped a Lebanese construction worker on Tuesday in the southern oil-producing Niger Delta, police said.

"One Lebanese, Ramzi Bau Hadir, aged 53 years, was kidnapped by the armed bandits," said Butswat Asinim, a police spokesman in Bayselsa state. A resident said a second foreigner had been kidnapped but Asinim did not confirm this. (Reporting by Tife Owolabi; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Catherine Evans)