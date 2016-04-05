(Adds details, background)
YENAGOA, Nigeria, April 5 Gunmen killed a
Nigerian soldier and kidnapped a Lebanese construction worker on
Tuesday in a shootout in the southern oil-producing Niger Delta,
police said.
Pipeline attacks and violence have been on the rise in the
swampland since authorities issued an arrest warrant in January
for a former militant leader on corruption charges.
"One Lebanese, Ramzi Bau Hadir, aged 53 years, was kidnapped
by the armed bandits," said Butswat Asinim, a police spokesman
in Bayselsa state. A resident said a second foreigner had been
kidnapped but Asinim did not confirm this.
"It was a movie scene. The soldiers were shooting and the
armed men were shooting," a driver who gave his name as Monday
told local newspaper Leadership. "We later saw signs of blood
everywhere."
Attacks have been on the rise for weeks in the Delta, which
provides most of Nigeria's oil and gas wealth. Militant groups
have long demanded a greater share of the mineral wealth and an
end to oil pollution in the region.
Last month gunmen blew up an oil pipeline belonging to
Italy's ENI, killing three workers who had been
repairing the pipe, according to officials.
In February militants staged a sophisticated underwater
attack, probably using divers, on a Shell pipeline, shutting
down the 250,000 barrel-a-day Forcados export terminal.
President Muhammadu Buhari, elected a year ago, has extended
a multi-million dollar amnesty signed with the militants in
2009, but he has upset them by ending generous pipeline
protection contracts.
(Reporting by Tife Owolabi; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by
Richard Balmforth)