By Felix Onuah
| BEIJING, April 14
BEIJING, April 14 Nigeria will crack down on
groups responsible for recent pipeline attacks in the
oil-producing Delta region, President Muhammadu Buhari said on
Wednesday.
Pipeline attacks and violence have been on the rise in the
southern swampland since authorities issued an arrest warrant in
January for a former militant leader on corruption charges.
"We will deal with them the way we dealt with Boko Haram,"
Buhari said during a visit to China, referring to jihadists who
have been waging an insurgency to set up an Islamic state in the
north.
The army has recaptured much of the territory Boko Haram had
held since Buhari took office in May 2015, though the group
still stages suicide bombings.
"I hope this message will reach the vandals and saboteurs
who are blowing up pipelines and installations," he said.
Last month gunmen blew up an oil pipeline belonging to
Italy's ENI in the Delta, a region which provides much of
Nigeria's oil production, killing three workers, according to
officials.
In February militants staged a sophisticated underwater
attack on a Shell pipeline, shutting down the 250,000
barrel-a-day Forcados export terminal.
Buhari has extended a multi-million dollar amnesty signed
with militants in 2009, but he has upset them by ending generous
pipeline protection contracts.
The militants, like other Delta residents, demand a greater
share of oil revenues.
PATIENCE
Addressing Nigerians living in China, Buhari also asked for
patience for his plans to end endemic graft and to diversify the
oil economy.
The former military ruler was elected last year on a ticket
to "fix" a country stricken by mismanagement. His government has
come under fire for fuel shortages and a lack of action as the
2016 budget has been held up by wrangling with parliament.
"We hear proposals for short cuts or quick wins," he said.
"However, all we need to do is look at our history to know that
there are no quick wins or short cuts in fixing Nigeria."
A slump in oil revenues has whacked public finances in
Africa's biggest economy. Buhari has also faced criticism for
rejecting a devaluation of the naira, which analysts have said
deters investment.
"Clearly, our vision of a diversified and inclusive economy
will not be achieved overnight," he said. "It will be a long,
and in some cases, painful journey."
(Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Toni Reinhold)