YENAGOA, Nigeria, April 17 A group that claimed
responsibility for a major attack on a pipeline in Nigeria's
oil-producing Delta region said it will carry out more strikes,
just days after President Muhammadu Buhari vowed to crack down
on "vandals and saboteurs".
The Niger Delta Avengers has said it carried out the attack
on a Shell underwater pipeline in February which
interrupted oil flows and forced the company to shut down its
250,000 barrel-a-day Forcados export terminal for weeks.
Pipeline attacks and violence have risen in the southern
swampland of Africa's biggest oil exporter since authorities
issued an arrest warrant in January for a former militant leader
on corruption charges.
Last week Buhari, a former military ruler, said the
government would crack down on pipeline saboteurs..
And on Sunday the vice president's office issued a statement
that said a permanent pipeline security force was being
considered.
"We are not deterred by such threats as we are highly
spirited and shall continue blowing up pipelines until the Niger
Delta people are no longer marginalised by the Nigerian actors,"
said the Niger Delta Avengers in a statement.
The Delta's oil provides 70 percent of state income in
Africa's biggest economy but, like much of Nigeria, the region
has seen little development which has prompted militants to
demand a greater share of crude revenues.
Niger Delta Avengers, unheard of before the Forcados attack,
say they want to ensure that local people enjoy a quality of
life which reflects the region's contribution to the national
purse.
The group said in its statement: "We take no pleasure in
claiming innocent lives hence our struggle is geared toward
attacking the oil installations in our region and not the
people. And we shall stop at nothing until our goal is
achieved."
Buhari has extended a multi-million dollar amnesty signed
with militants in 2009 but upset them by ending generous
pipeline protection contracts.
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo visited the damaged Forcados
terminal on Friday.
Sources have said repair work on the pipeline feeding
Forcados crude oil to the export terminal is expected to take
until June. But the vice president's statement said
repair work was expected to end in May.
