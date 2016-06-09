(Corrects spelling of name in final paragraph)
* Oil unsold despite production close to 20-year low
* Avengers militant group vow "zero" output
* Refiners put off by force majeure, loading delays
By Libby George
LONDON, June 8 Refineries from India to the
United States are backing away from buying Nigerian oil amid
heightened uncertainty about deliveries as the country squares
up to militants in the restive Delta region.
Their reluctance to buy is limiting the prices Nigeria can
get for its oil even as there is less of it - another hit to the
finances of a country battling its worst economic crisis in
decades.
A group calling itself the Niger Delta Avengers has staged a
number of attacks on oil installations belonging to Shell
, ENI and Chevron, pushing output in
what is usually Africa's largest crude exporter down past
20-year lows last month.
Some oil facilities have clawed back output, but the Avenger
attacks have continued and the group has vowed to bring Nigerian
production to "zero".
"Not everybody wants to be caught up in that, so they will
avoid it," said Olivier Jakob, managing director of PetroMatrix
in Switzerland. "The refineries will walk away from it."
India's HPCL was forced last month to cancel a vessel it
chartered to carry 2 million barrels of West African crude due
to the Qua Iboe force majeure.
India's state-run Indian Oil Corp. Ltd - a major buyer of
Nigerian grades over the past year - has stated in its recent
tenders that it would not take grades under force majeure. Qua
Iboe remained off the list in its latest tender, according to a
document seen by Reuters, an extremely unusual development in
its requests for sweet crude.
Indonesia's Pertamina, another frequent buyer, also chose
not to buy Nigerian grades in its recent tenders, favouring
Congolese Coco, Angolan Girassol and Saharan Blend from Algeria
instead.
Traders said Pertamina had shifted its preferences since the
violence and uncertainty escalated, although Daniel Purba,
senior vice president of ISC Pertamina, told Reuters by text
message that Pertamina is "monitoring" Nigeria, but "currently
it's still not affecting crude purchasing."
Four of Nigeria's oil grades - including the largest stream,
Qua Iboe - have been under force majeure in the past month - a
legal clause that allows companies to cancel or delay deliveries
due to unforeseen circumstances.
ExxonMobil, which declared force majeure on Qua Iboe
in May due to an accident, lifted the declaration last week, but
the unpredictability is too much for some buyers.
The reduced demand means Nigeria is not benefiting as much
as others from a rebound in Brent crude prices, which is partly
driven by its own oil outages.
Even refineries on the U.S. East Coast, which have been on a
buying spree for Nigerian crude in recent months that averaged
240,000 barrels per day (bpd) in April and May, according to
Reuters shipping data, are starting to turn away.
"When you plan your crude run months in advance and commit
buying cargo, you need to be comfortable that the cargo will be
there when you go to lift," one U.S. east coast oil trader said.
As a result, differentials to dated Brent for Qua Iboe,
Bonny Light and other grades are under downward pressure. There
are several unsold cargoes for June loading, even with more than
half a million barrels of production missing.
The Nigerian government set up a team this week to launch
dialogue with the Avengers, but the group, via their Twitter
feed, rejected the offer to talk and blew up another Chevron
well.
"The nature of the recently re-emerged militancy in the
Niger Delta suggests it is here to stay for the foreseeable
future," said Elizabeth Donnelly, assistant head of the Africa
programme at Chatham House, a London-based think tank.
(Additional reporting by Jarrett Renshaw in New York, Nidhi
Verma in New Dehli, Wilda Asmarini in Jakarta and Florence Tan
in Singapore; Editing by Susan Fenton)