BRIEF-Royalty North announces further increase to private placement financing
* Royalty North announces further increase to private placement financing and closing of second tranche
LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) -
** Exports of Nigeria's largest crude oil stream of Qua Iboe have been pushed back by as much as five days, with operator ExxonMobil planning to issue a revised loading plan, traders said on Tuesday.
** A delay in the ramp up of a pipeline at the Qua Iboe terminal is behind the change to loading plans, according to market sources.
** Qua Iboe was under force majeure from mid-May until early June after an accident on a drilling rig damaged a pipeline, forcing Exxon to lower production.
** Differentials to dated Brent for Qua Iboe had firmed notably after Vitol purchased four August-loading cargoes. There were ten cargoes planned for export in each of July and August. (Reporting By Libby George)
BRASILIA, May 18 Brazil's President Michel Temer on Thursday defiantly said he would not resign from office despite a Supreme Court decision authorizing an investigation into allegations he condoned bribery of a potential witness in a major corruption probe.