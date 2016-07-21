LONDON, July 21 Exports of Nigeria's largest
crude oil stream, Qua Iboe, will remain under force majeure for
at least one month while operator ExxonMobil repairs a
leak on the pipeline feeding the terminal, sources told Reuters.
Exxon declared force majeure last week citing a "system
anomaly" it observed during a routine check. Sources told
Reuters this week that the pipeline lost pressure while loading
a cargo of crude oil, and that the company subsequently
discovered a leak on the underwater pipeline.
An Exxon spokesman declined to comment on any leak or a
timeline for repairs. Sources said repairs needed were more
extensive than initially thought, and would not begin this week.
The force majeure was likely to remain in place for a minimum of
one month, several sources said.
