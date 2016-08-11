(Adds background)
LONDON Aug 11 ExxonMobil is working on
a plan to export Qua Iboe crude oil via an alternate pipeline
while it repairs damage to the main export line sustained in
July, sources told Reuters.
The crude oil grade, Nigeria's largest export stream, has
been under force majeure since mid-July, when the company said
it detected a "system anomaly" on the subsea pipeline.
Sources said the company later found substantial damage that
would take at least one to two months to repair.
An Exxon spokesman declined to comment on the plan to use an
alternative pipeline, saying: "We're continuing to make
progress, but we would not speculate on a timeline for repairs."
Nigeria's oil production has been hobbled by militant action
since the beginning of the year, with state oil company NNPC
saying pipeline attacks have taken out some 700,000 barrels per
day (bpd) from production that is typically just above 2 million
bpd.
In addition to Qua Iboe, crude oil streams Forcados and
Brass River are also under force majeure, while Bonny Light and
Escravos exports have been hampered by pipeline closures.
Exxon has said there was no militant involvement in the
problem on the Qua Iboe line, though the Niger Delta Avengers
claimed an attack on the 48" pipeline just days before the force
majeure was announced.
Whatever the cause of the damage, port sources and oil
traders said repairs would take months, spurring the decision to
try to export via a second, smaller pipeline that also feeds the
platform.
"Exxon is preparing the alternate export line," one source
said, adding that if it is successful, some exports could emerge
within two weeks.
Two sources added that Exxon, and the Qua Iboe terminal
itself, were not sharing details on the repair progress or
export plans for fear of provoking militant attacks on oil
infrastructure.
(Reporting by Libby George and Julia Payne; editing by Jason
Neely)