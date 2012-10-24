ABUJA Oct 24 Nigeria lost around 500,000
barrels per day (bpd) of oil production due to severe flooding
in recent weeks but output is now back to normal, an oil
industry regulator told Reuters on Wednesday.
"It was as a result of the recent flooding. Around 500,000
bpd was shut down for a two to three week period but things are
back to normal now," a spokesman for the Department of Petroleum
Resources said by phone.
Shell said its Nigerian venture had declared force
majeure on exports of the Bonny and Forcados crudes on Friday,
citing damage caused by thieves and flooding affecting a
third-party supplier it did not identify.