GENEVA, June 27
GENEVA, June 27 Little-known firms claiming to
have privileged access to prized sweet crude oil from Nigeria
are offering to sell it at such deep discounts that traders say
the deals are too good to be genuine.
Documents seen by Reuters show spot cargoes of several
hundred thousand barrels of crude can be picked up at discounts
of up to $10 million.
But the documents are suspiciously flawed, suggesting the
financial scams for which Nigeria, Africa's most populous
nation, is notorious have spread to its oil sector.
State oil company Nigerian National Petroleum Corp has
placed a "Scam Alert" on its website warning of "unsavoury
characters purporting to be bona fide staff of the NNPC or
contractors to NNPC or purchasers of Nigerian crude oil or
contractors to the Nigerian government".
The sellers include one UK-registered firm purporting to be
near the top of a sales chain in which oil cargoes can change
hands up to half a dozen times before being refined.
Two of the firms contacted by Reuters said they were able to
sell oil cheaply because of special access to NNPC contracts.
The documents point to the difficulty faced by Nigerian
President Goodluck Jonathan in making reforms when there is
considerable doubt over who is responsible for selling the oil.
Nigeria has pledged to take measures to fight corruption in
the oil sector after a hike in state-subsidised petrol prices
sparked mass protests in January.
One recent step has been the creation of higher barriers to
entry for participation in NNPC's 2012-2013 term allocations.
The results have not appeared since the initial
tender document was released in March.
On Tuesday Jonathan sacked the managing director of the NNPC
and three other senior directors.
"To further strengthen the ongoing reforms ... and in
furtherance of efforts to achieve greater transparency and
accountability ... President Jonathan has approved the
re-composition of the executive management team of the NNPC," an
official statement said.
Alexandra Gillies, governance adviser at Revenue Watch
Institute, said the proliferation of middlemen involved in
selling Nigeria's oil since Jonathan's election last year had
resulted in considerable uncertainty over ownership.
"If NNPC only issued term contracts to companies with the
capacity to lift crude, then nobody would be able to pose as a
company flipping (reselling) a cargo. The confusion is a symptom
of Nigeria's sub-optimal system for selling its oil," she said.
A report that government-funded watchdog the Nigeria
Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) sent to
the authorities in January showed billions of dollars missing
from Nigeria's oil revenues.
TOO GOOD TO BE TRUE?
Five written offers reviewed by Reuters show a close
resemblance to official paperwork circulated among traders,
including documents attributed to NNPC, stamps from terminal
operators and shipping lists with vessels and loading dates.
They include arcane oil market jargon such as 'laycan',
which refers to the timeframe for loading and 'STS' meaning
ship-to-ship transfer of the cargo.
One shipping list showed a tanker called the 'Elsa Craig' -
a name close to an actual Panama-flagged crude oil tanker called
the Ailsa Craig 1 - next to other cargoes booked by western oil
majors such as Chevron.
"They are full of imagination," said a West African oil
trader, commenting on the document.
A second oil trader with a London-based oil firm suspected
that some of these offers were attempts to resell the oil
siphoned off by thieves in the Niger Delta, since the majority
of offers were for the local grade Bonny Light.
"A lot of this oil on the side may be bunkered (stolen) and
does go to people in the Delta to sell. It's a side business and
I think some buyers are doing good business there," he said.
A third oil trader said he had considered buying a cargo
from an Abuja-based company called Sunny Industrial Lubricant
but rejected it only after a member of the compliance team
noticed a flaw in the NNPC logo.
NNPC's logo - a green, red and yellow wagon wheel - has 20
spokes compared with 22 on this document.
"We discovered that the logo was not fully accurate. It's
difficult to distinguish and it's a big risk," said the oil
trader who asked not to be named.
When contacted by Reuters via email, the firm's chief
executive, Sunny Eze, said he was able to gain access to oil
produced in excess of Nigeria's official OPEC production target,
known as 'off-OPEC' crude.
"Our company outsources crude oil for buyers from NNPC bulk
allocation, otherwise known as OFF-OPEC. We are using our strong
influence with NNPC JVC to outsource and deliver products to
interested buyers," he said in an emailed response to Reuters'
questions about the company. OPEC has not assigned individual
OPEC country quotas since last year.
Another firm, the UK-registered Current Energy, said in an
offer letter that it was reselling 5 million barrels a month of
the benchmark Bonny Light grade obtained from an NNPC contract
holder at $6 a barrel below the market price.
This amounts to a saving of $6 million per cargo, about 7
percent on a cargo that would currently cost around $90 million.
Reuters shipping data showed that 4 million to 8 million
barrels of this grade, sourced from the Niger Delta, have been
available for export monthly this year.
When contacted by Reuters, company director Akin Aboaba said
he was reselling oil obtained from an NNPC contract holder who
had received the oil to compensate for oil spills from regional
pipelines.
OPAQUE SYSTEM
Nigeria's oil is sold by equity holders including oil majors
Total and Royal Dutch Shell, which have a
stake in production and via term contracts handed mostly to oil
trading firms.
The large number of companies involved in selling oil via
term contracts means it can be tough for even experienced
traders to tell the difference between real and fake offers.
Industry sources said the number of companies selling
Nigeria's oil increased dramatically after Jonathan's election
as part of a strategy to broaden local participation in the
country's oil sector.
But critics point to this as an example of the cronyism that
is helping to buttress support for Nigeria's political elite.
"It will be interesting to see whether the issuing of the
latest crude tender to include Nigerian companies is a return to
the political patronage of the past dressed up as increasing
Nigerian content," said an oil industry consulting source in
Nigeria.
Under every new regime, military or civilian, the list of
those authorised to sell Nigerian crude is usually torn up and a
new one issued to include friends of the new government.
Last year's allocation list showed a considerable increase
in recipients from 2010 and had more than 40 names ranging from
top commodities trading houses such as Glencore and
Trafigura to little-known Nigerian firms including Masters E.
and Delaney.
"NNPC makes a lot of decisions in an opaque way, without
much oversight ... Politics and discretion likely play a big
role," said Revenue Watch's Gillies.
Term contracts allocated to oil firms without the know-how
or logistics to handle multi-million dollar oil shipments are
often re-sold or "flipped" to other traders, industry sources
said, making it hard to verify who really has oil to sell.
