ABUJA Oct 25 Nigeria will not increase pump prices for motorists, the state oil firm NNPC said on Tuesday.

NNPC asked "Nigerians not to engage in panic buying as there is no cause for alarm in respect of pump price increase or shortage of products", a statement said.

"The corporation has resolved all issues related to foreign exchange to ensure fuel price stability and distribution," it said.

NNPC has had to borrow from oil majors to import fuel due to a severe shortage of hard currency in the West African nation due to a loss of oil revenues, the main state income.

Nigeria needs to import almost of its fuel needs as its own refineries are mostly out of action after decades of mismanagement. (Reporting by Felix Onuah and Ulf Laessing; Editing by Alison Williams)