By Tife Owolabi
YENAGOA, Nigeria Aug 21 A Nigerian militant
group, which has claimed a wave of attacks on oil facilities in
the Niger Delta, said it was ready for a ceasefire and a
dialogue with the government.
The restive southern swampland region has been rocked by
violence against oil and gas pipelines since the start of the
year, reducing the OPEC member's output by 700,000 barrels a day
to 1.56 million bpd.
Any ceasefire agreement would be very difficult to enforce
as the militant scene is divided into small groups dominated by
unemployed youth driven by poverty, who are difficult to control
even by their "generals".
"We are going to continue the observation of our announced
ceasefire of hostilities in the Niger Delta against ... the
multinational oil corporations," the Niger Delta Avengers said
in a statement received by Reuters on Sunday.
"We promise to fight more for the Niger Delta, if this
opportunity fails," it said.
The Niger Delta Avengers have claimed several major attacks
but have been apparently less active in recent weeks, which has
led to speculation about a ceasefire as the government has been
trying for two months to reach out to the militants.
The group said it would support a dialogue "to engage with
the federal government of Nigeria, representatives from the home
countries of all multinational Oil Corporations and neutral
international mediators."
It only said it wanted talks to focus on de-escalating the
Niger Delta conflict. The group previously said it was fighting
for oil revenues to drag the region out of poverty, floating
even the idea of secession, a goal out of question for the
government.
The statement was sent to Reuters by mail but it was not
possible to contact the group which only communicates with the
media via statements on social media, its website or sent by
mail.
Like other militant groups, the Avengers has apparently
split, making it difficult for the government to identify the
right people to talk to.
The was no immediate statement from the government of
President Muhammadu Buhari but a youth council representing the
largest ethnic group in the swampland urged the government to
seize the opportunity for dialogue.
"We welcome the conditional declaration of ceasefire by the
Niger Delta Avengers if it is actually from them," the Ijaw
Youth Council said in a statement.
"We call on the federal government, especially President
Buhari, to take advantage of this ceasefire to aggressively
dialogue with the people of the region to address the issues
affecting the region."
