NEW DELHI Oct 17 Nigeria expects its crude oil output to jump 22 percent by the year-end to 2.2 million barrels per day from current levels, its oil minister said on Monday, adding he hoped force majeure on all its oil fields would be lifted by December or January.

Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu, on a visit to New Delhi, also said Nigeria, which is an OPEC member, was likely to sign a cash-for-oil pact with India for $15 billion by the end of this year. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Malini Menon)