ABUJA Nigeria's Senate passed an oil governance bill following its third and final reading, it said on its official Twitter feed on Thursday.

The Petroleum Industry Governance Bill is part of proposed reforms that make up the sprawling Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), aimed at overhauling the OPEC member's energy industry. It has been discussed for over a decade and redrafted many times.

(Reporting by Camillus Eboh; writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; editing by Susan Thomas)