ABUJA Jan 26 A Nigerian court has ordered the
temporary forfeiture of assets and the transfer of operations of
a long-disputed oilfield owned by Shell and Eni
, among others, to the federal government, court papers
released on Thursday showed.
The court orders will last until Nigeria's anti-corruption
agency concludes an investigation into how the current owners
acquired oil prospecting licence (OPL) 245, the papers said.
This is the latest of many inquiries, including by Dutch and
Italian authorities, into the 2011 purchase of the OPL 245 block
which could hold up to 9.23 billion barrels of oil, according to
industry figures.
The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria declined
to comment. Eni did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
(Reporting by Camillus Eboh; Additional reporting by Libby
George in London; Writing by Paul Carsten; Editing by Alexander
Smith)