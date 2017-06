ABUJA Feb 21 Nigeria is currently producing around 2.5 million barrels per day (bpd) of combined crude oil and condensate and this will soon increase by 180,000 bpd, the oil minister said on Tuesday.

Diezani Alison-Madueke said oil refinery utilisation capacity would increase to 90 percent in the next two years after maintenance was completed by the original construction companies. (Reporting by Joe Brock; editing by James Jukwey)