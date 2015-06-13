By Julia Payne
| ABUJA, June 13
ABUJA, June 13 Nigerian authorities have
launched an investigation to determine whether the government
has been short-changed by a state oil company scheme to swap
crude for refined products, the company, three oil traders and a
security source said.
The Nigerian government may be losing money through opaque
contracts in which crude oil worth billions of dollars is given
to traders in exchange for refined imports, mainly gasoline,
international and domestic watchdogs have said.
Nigeria's anti-corruption agency EFCC and domestic
intelligence service DSS began the investigation last month. A
spokesman for the EFCC said he was unable to comment for the
moment and the DSS did not respond to requests for comment.
A security source with knowledge of the matter said the DSS
wanted to find out how the value of the crude and products was
computed.
"It appears that the value of the crude was more than the
value of the refined imported," the security source said.
The contracts, known as offshore processing agreements
(OPAs) are between Pipelines and Product Marketing Co (PPMC), a
subsidiary of state-run Nigerian National Petroleum Corp (NNPC)
and three oil trading companies: Sahara Group, Aiteo and Duke
Oil, the trading subsidiary of NNPC.
Expired contracts with Swiss trader Trafigura, Taleveras,
Ontario Oil and Gas are also being examined, the sources said.
The PPMC head was among the NNPC and company officials
called in the investigating agencies in the past two weeks to
answer questions about the agreements, the NNPC sources said.
"It started about two weeks ago...he was called in to the
DSS everyday since Thursday and before that by the EFCC," one
senior official at the company said.
A statement from the NNPC said some of its officials were
invited by the agencies "to shed light" on the contracts and
that none had been detained or arrested as part of this
investigation.
The Nigerian Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative
has said there was a revenue loss of at least $600 million due
to a discrepancy between the value of the crude and the products
delivered. The figure was taken from its 2009-2011 and 2012
audits of the oil and gas industry, the latest was released this
year.
Some contract-holders have said that the discrepancies in
value were reconciled.
JUSTIFIED
Sahara, which receives 90,000 barrels per day for processing
through an agreement with the Societe Ivorienne de Raffinage
(SIR), said it was invited to the EFCC and submitted information
to show that its contract was justified.
Aiteo, which also has a 90,000 bpd contract, could not be
reached for comment. There was no response to a Reuters email
and no telephone details were given on its website.
Duke Oil, an NNPC subsidiary, which has a 30,000 bpd
contract, could also not be reached for comment. The listed
phone number led to NNPC and it did not respond to an email.
A spokesman for Taleveras, that held a crude swaps contract
between 2011 and December 2014 via Duke Oil, said that the
company did not owe any money and it would deliver gasoline
until June this year to balance out what it received in crude.
A spokesman for Trafigura said that the EFCC had requested
information about their swap contract and it was provided by the
company in the past month. Trafigura held a Refined Products
Exchange Agreement, or swap contract, between Oct. 2010 and Dec.
2014.
"Despite Trafigura facing extensive logistical challenges in
delivering refined product into Nigeria...delivery would
typically precede the corresponding swap of crude oil by an
order of weeks - sometimes months," the spokesman said.
"This reality led to ongoing supply imbalances...and
ultimately reconciled, every two months over the duration of the
term."
Nigeria relies on imports for the bulk of its domestic
gasoline demand, which is met by gasoline coming via the crude
exchanges and through a subsidy scheme that was at the root of
acute fuel shortages at the end of May.
The new administration of Muhammadu Buhari came into power
on an anti-corruption platform and the EFCC is keen show it has
teeth. Right after Buhari's inauguration on May 29, six central
bankers and 16 commercial bank staff were accused of currency
fraud by the EFCC, the agency said.
The EFCC has investigated various oil scandals in the recent
past, namely a fuel subsidy fraud costing the government $6.8
billion between 2009-2011. But due to a lack of political will
from the top, only a handful were prosecuted with little result.
(Additional reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha in Lagos and Camillus
Eboh in Abuja; editing by Anna Willard)