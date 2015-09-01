ABUJA, Sept 1 Nigerian authorities hope to put
an end to rampant oil theft in eight months by increasing drone
and naval monitoring of territorial waters and working with
local communities, the state oil company chief said on Tuesday.
The Niger delta has been plagued by oil theft for years that
has left the region heavily polluted and prompted foreign oil
companies, particularly Shell, to sell onshore assets.
"We must eradicate oil theft in eight months ... Most of our
product pipelines are ruptured and attacked frequently," Emmauel
Ibe Kachikwu, head of the National Nigerian Petroleum Corp, said
in an emailed statement.
The reason for the deadline was not immediately clear.
President Muhammadu Buhari has said that about 250,000
barrels per day (bpd) of crude is stolen in Nigeria, which
produces just over 2 million bpd of oil.
It is used in hundreds of illegal refineries and even for
export. Gas pipelines dependent on crude flows are sometimes
forced to close and are even tapped by mistake by those looking
for oil, which in turn disrupts electricity production.
Meanwhile, the infrastructure delivering crude to Nigeria's
refining system became so degraded that the state oil company
was forced into expensive supply contracts by sea.
"We are launching an armada of approaches, which will
include the incorporation of drones to check movements of
vessels within our territorial waters," Kachikwu said.
The country has limited and poorly maintained drones. Those
purchased from an Israeli firm several years ago and that might
have been used in the fight against the Islamist insurgency in
the northeast of the country have become grounded.
Kachikwu said the "logistical nightmares" of staff changes
at the crude export terminals would also be examined and that
the navy would be better equipped to run patrols in the area.
"The best security for these pipelines lies with the
communities. We are trying to create enough incentives for them
to see these pipelines as their own," Kachikwu said.
Under former president Goodluck Jonathan, ex-delta militants
that attacked oil installations in the early 2000s were given
pipeline protection contracts after an amnesty, but theft
continued to grow and spiked ahead of March's election.
