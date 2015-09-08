(Adds code. No change to text)
ABUJA, Sept 8 Nigerian troops will provide
security for the state oil company's pipelines in a bid to
prevent the theft of oil,
the presidency said on Tuesday.
President Muhammadu Buhari has said about 250,000 barrels
per day (bpd) of crude is stolen in Nigeria, which produces more
than 2 million bpd and is Africa's biggest producer of crude.
The head of the National Nigerian Petroleum Corporation
(NNPC), Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu, met armed forces chief General
Gabriel Olonishakin on Tuesday to discuss a proposal for
soldiers to provide security for the corporation's equipment and
assets.
Olonishakin assured him of military support, Buhari's
spokesman, Femi Adesina, said.
The Nigerian navy already conducts patrols to fight
vandalism but Adesina said Kachikwu also wants to secure the use
of more boats and air force involvement.
The oil-rich Niger delta has been plagued by crude theft for
years that has left the region heavily polluted and prompted
foreign oil companies, particularly Shell, to sell
onshore assets.
Under Buhari's predecessor, Goodluck Jonathan, ex-delta
militants who had attacked oil installations in the early 2000s
were given pipeline protection contracts after an amnesty but
theft has continued to grow.
(Reporting by Camillus Eboh; Additional reporting by Tife
Owolabi in Yenagoa; Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram, Editing by
Angus MacSwan)