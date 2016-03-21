ABUJA, March 21 Nigeria's Senate president said
on Monday that the country's parliament would start debating
next week an amended Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), a
much-delayed plan to overhaul the vital energy sector hit by
graft and mismanagement.
President Muhammadu Buhari has made it a priority to get
approval for the PIB, which has been in the works for a decade.
The bill is meant to change everything from taxes to overhauling
state oil firm NNPC, environmental rules and revenue sharing,
but its comprehensive nature has caused disputes among
lawmakers.
Senate President Bukola Saraki said the House of
Representatives and Senate would discuss the bill simultaneously
from next week on to speed up its passage, according to a
statement from his media office.
"The message from this is that the National Assembly, the
Senate and House of Representatives, are working closely
together," he said in the statement. "For the first time we are
both committed to work together as one to achieve results."
He gave no details on the PIB.
Last month, state Oil Minister Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu told
Reuters that NNPC was in talks with the Senate to speed up the
process by splitting the PIB into three parts covering
governance, taxation and business items such as oil block
licensing.
(Reporting by Camillus Eboh; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing
by Peter Cooney)