YENAGOA, Nigeria, March 29 Three people were
killed and several wounded when an oil pipeline exploded during
repair works in Nigeria's Delta, an environmental group said on
Tuesday.
The blast happened on Sunday but bodies were only recovered
on Monday after the fire was brought under control, residents
said.
"The news of another tragic incident in the oil industry
which claimed three lives ... came to the Environmental Rights
Action (ERA) as a great shock," said Alagoa Morris, an activist
at the group.
He said the pipeline belonged to Italy's ENI but there was
no immediate confirmation from the company.
