YENAGOA, Nigeria, March 30 Nigeria has arrested a person suspected of having bombed an oil pipeline belonging to Italy's ENI in the southern Delta region, a commander of a state security force said on Wednesday.

Sunday's pipeline blast killed three people, said Desmond Agu, commander of the force in Bayelsa state, where the explosion occurred.

