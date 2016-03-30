(Adds details, background)
By Tife Owolabi
YENAGOA, Nigeria, March 30 Nigeria has arrested
a person suspected of having bombed an oil pipeline belonging to
Italy's ENI in the southern Delta region, the commander
of a state security force said on Wednesday.
The attack was one of the worst in recent weeks in the
impoverished swampland, where tensions have been building since
authorities issued an arrest warrant in January for a former
militant leader on corruption charges.
Sunday's pipeline blast killed three people, said Desmond
Agu, commander of the force in Bayelsa state where the explosion
occurred.
ENI also confirmed in a statement that three people had been
killed by an act of "sabotage".
The suspect, named Seimghale Perekeyi, planted the bomb with
four other men who are still on the run after oil workers
carried out repair works at the pipeline in the Olugboboro
community, Agu told reporters.
"The anti-vandalism unit of the command trailed and arrested
him (Perekeyi) while the others remain at large but are still
being trailed by our men," Agu said as officers paraded before
the media the suspect, who was arrested on Tuesday.
Several bodies were burned in the pipeline blast beyond
recognition, while seven were injured with burns, according to
residents.
Attacks have been on the rise for weeks in the Delta, which
provides most of Nigeria's oil and gas wealth. Militant groups
have long demanded a greater share of the mineral wealth and an
end to oil pollution in the region.
In February militants staged a sophisticated underwater
attack, probably using divers, on a Shell pipeline, shutting
down the 250,000 barrel-a-day Forcados export terminal.
President Muhammadu Buhari, elected a year ago, has extended
a multi-million dollar amnesty signed with the militants in
2009, but he has upset them by ending generous pipeline
protection contracts.
(Reporting by Tife Owolabi; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by
Gareth Jones)