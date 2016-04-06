(Adds details, background)
By Felix Onuah and Ulf Laessing
ABUJA/LAGOS, April 6 Nigerian President
Muhammadu Buhari will sign a loan deal with China during a visit
next week, his spokesman said on Wednesday, helping to finance
badly-needed infrastructure projects.
"I can't tell you how much until the day the loan will be
signed," spokesman Femi Adesina said. "Both countries will also
be signing some bilateral agreements to strengthen their
relationship, that is all I can say now."
Nigeria, which has been hit hard by a slump in oil prices,
has been in talks with China's state export import bank for a
loan for months. A financial source said the loan would fund
construction works of Chinese firms for infrastructure projects
in Nigeria.
In February, financial and government sources said the loan
could be as high a $2 billion but officials have not provided an
update since then.
Nigeria has said it wants to raise about $5 billion abroad
to cover part of its 2016 budget deficit which could be as high
as 3 trillion naira ($15 billion). Buhari has not signed the
2016 budget bill yet as he still awaits details from parliament
which passed it last month.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang had earlier said
in Beijing that Buhari would visit China from April 11-15 to
sign "cooperation agreements" and attend a business forum. He
gave no details.
Buhari, who was elected in March 2015 on a promise to fix
mismanagement and corruption, wants to turn around the economy
by investing in power plants, transport and infrastructure.
Chinese construction firms have been upgrading Abuja airport
and building several railway projects in Nigeria, Africa's
biggest economy.
In November, Nigeria's agriculture minister said he hoped
China would to set up 40 rice mills as Buhari wanted to expand
the farming sector.
Nigeria has said it wanted to raise $1 billion from Eurobond
investors but no deal has publicly emerged.
Analysts say Nigeria's reluctance to devalue the naira
currency, which has plunged on the black market, might
discourage investors which expect such a move to happen
eventually.
(additional reporting by Ben Blanchard in Beijing; Editing by
Angus MacSwan)