By Camillus Eboh
ABUJA May 16 Nigeria's oil production has
fallen by almost 40 percent to 1.4 million barrels a day due to
militant attacks on facilities in the Delta region, its oil
minister said on Monday.
Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu's comments come amid a resurgence of
militancy in the southern region which produces most of the
crude oil that Nigeria relies on for around 70 percent of
national income, and days after Britain's foreign minister said
local grievances need to be addressed.
Kachikwu said efforts would be made to engage with people in
the area.
Nigerian oil output has been driven lower after attacks by a
group calling itself the Niger Delta Avengers which says it
wants a greater share of oil profits and independence for the
swampy region where residents have long complained of poverty.
Attacks in the last few weeks have hit platforms belonging
to Chevron and Shell.
"Because of the incessant attacks and disruption of
production in the Niger Delta, as I talk to you now, we are now
producing about 1.4 million barrels per day," Kachikwu told the
House of Representatives.
"We were at 2.2 million bpd but we have lost 800,000
barrels," said Kachikwu, who was invited to address the lower
house of parliament about the country's oil sector.
The 2016 budget assumes oil production of 2.2 million
barrels per day at $38 a barrel.
Nigeria has moved in army reinforcements to hunt the
militants but British Foreign Minister Philip Hammond on
Saturday said the government needed to the deal with the root
causes of the conflict because a military confrontation could
end in "disaster".
Kachikwu echoed these sentiments when he told
parliamentarians experience had shown that force alone tends not
to solve problems.
"There are going to be robust engagements on what could have
happened to the contract or relationship that used to exist
between the Niger Delta and the Nigerian police that has
suddenly resorted to sabotage," said Kachikwu.
President Muhammadu Buhari has extended a multi-million
dollar amnesty signed with militants in 2009 but upset them by
ending generous pipeline protection contracts.
"We are trying to look at the amnesty and what has happened.
Policing is key, security is key and throwing economic
palliative to those sectors are also key," added Kachikwu.
He said the government was "trying to create funding
mechanisms for some private investments including funding
mechanisms for some modular refineries" and "actually getting
them involved in the security of the facilities".
(Writing by Ulf Laessing and Alexis Akwagyiram; editing by
Adrian Croft and David Evans)