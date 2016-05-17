ABUJA May 17 Nigerian labour unions
representing millions of workers have been blocked from staging
a general strike in protest at government plans to increase
petrol prices by up to 67 percent.
The unions announced last week that they would hold an
indefinite strike from Wednesday unless the government reversed
its decision to scrap a costly fuel subsidy scheme and raise
gasoline prices to help it to tackle Nigeria's worst economic
crisis in decades.
Ministers hope the move will help to fund fuel imports
needed because Nigeria's refineries have been neglected for
years.
The Nigerian Industrial Court ruled that the Nigeria Labour
Congress and the Trade Union Congress, which represent workers
from the public and private sectors, could not proceed with the
industrial action.
"The defendants are hereby restrained from carrying out the
threat contained in their communique," Justice Babatunde Adejumo
said in his ruling on Tuesday, citing the risk of civil disorder
and people going hungry.
Nigeria tried to end fuel subsidies in 2012, doubling the
price of gasoline overnight, but later reinstated some of the
subsidy to end a wave of protest strikes held in defiance of
another court ruling.
Talks between the unions and government officials aimed at
averting industrial action were scheduled to take place on
Tuesday.
The Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress
could not be reached for immediate comment on whether they would
obey the latest court order or if the talks would go ahead.
