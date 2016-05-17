ABUJA May 17 A Nigerian labour union
representing millions of workers said on Tuesday that it would
stage a general strike in protest against government plans to
increase petrol prices by up to 67 percent, despite a court
ruling against the action.
"The government was not ready to accede to our demands, so
we walked out of the meeting," Chris Uyot, deputy general
secretary of the Nigerian Labour Congress, told Reuters. He said
it would begin at midnight on Wednesday (2300 GMT, Tuesday).
Talks between the government, the Nigeria Labour Congress
and the Trade Union Congress broke down late on Tuesday, hours
after the ruling by the Nigerian Industrial Court. It is not yet
clear whether the Trade Union Congress will join the strike.
(Reporting by Camillus Eboh; Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram;
Editing by Chris Reese)