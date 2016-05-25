(Adds details, quote)
By Tife Owolabi
YENAGOA, Nigeria May 25 Nigeria's federal
government should act with caution in the Niger Delta, where
militants have been blowing up oil and gas pipelines, as a
military approach will not calm the situation, the governor of a
state in the region said.
President Muhammadu Buhari has heightened the military
presence in the oil-rich southern region where attacks in the
last few weeks - mostly claimed by a group calling itself the
Niger Delta Avengers - have driven the country's oil output to a
more than 20-year low.
"The way forward is for all stakeholders to discuss the
issues and the need for the federal government to tread with
caution and not adopt a military approach as a means to solve
the problem," Bayelsa state governor Henry Dickson said in a
statement on Wednesday, a day after meeting executives from oil
majors. The meeting was also attended by security agencies.
"No one person can protect the assets in the remote areas of
the region. I, therefore, call on those involved in this act of
criminality and brigandage to stop forthwith," he said.
The impact of the insurgency on crude production could push
Africa's biggest economy, which contracted in the first quarter
of the year, into recession since oil sales make up 70 percent
of national income.
