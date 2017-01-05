J.M. Smucker to buy Conagra's Wesson oil brand
May 30 Folgers coffee maker J. M. Smucker Co said it would buy packaged food maker Conagra Brands Inc's edible oil brand, the Wesson, for about $285 million.
YENAGOA, Nigeria Jan 5 Nigeria has resumed payments of cash stipends to former militants agreed under a 2009 amnesty in the country's Niger Delta oil hub, an official said on Thursday.
"Two months of the ex-militants stipends were paid yesterday...The rest of their stipends will be paid later in batches by (central bank) CBN," said Piriye Kiyaramo, an officer in the Amnesty Office.
He said the paid stipends covered August and September. (Reporting by Tife Owolabi; writing by Ulf Laessing; editing by Jason Neely)
SAO PAULO, May 30 Brazil's President Michel Temer said on Tuesday that his government has no alternative "Plan B" for its drive to bring the budget deficit under control, while improving economic indicators will allow interest rates to fall further.