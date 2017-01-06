GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks dip as bonds, yen rise on cautious outlook
* Oil market flounders on oversupply worries despite OPEC deal (Updates market action, adds quote)
YENAGOA, Nigeria Jan 6 Nigerian oil labour union Nupeng has suspended a strike at Total's fuel depots after an agreement was reached to end a row over sackings, a union official said on Friday.
On Thursday, the union said it had ordered a nationwide stop of work at Total's fuel depots.
"The warning strike has been suspended for now," said Cogent Ojobor, a Nupeng official in southern Nigeria. (Reporting by Tife Owolabi; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Mark Potter)
SAO PAULO, May 30 A Brazilian court ordered state-controlled oil firm Petróleo Brasileiro SA to sell natural gas to Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA despite the power utility's billionaire debt with the oil company.