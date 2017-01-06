YENAGOA, Nigeria Jan 6 Nigerian oil labour union Nupeng has suspended a strike at Total's fuel depots after an agreement was reached to end a row over sackings, a union official said on Friday.

On Thursday, the union said it had ordered a nationwide stop of work at Total's fuel depots.

"The warning strike has been suspended for now," said Cogent Ojobor, a Nupeng official in southern Nigeria. (Reporting by Tife Owolabi; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Mark Potter)