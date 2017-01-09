LAGOS Jan 9 A Nigerian oil labour union is set
to stage a three-day strike at Chevron and Exxon Mobil
fuel depots from Wednesday in a protest over sackings
pending the outcome of talks with the government, union
officials said on Monday.
The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers
(NUPENG) said it would make its final decision on the matter
after its leaders meet officials from the ministries of
petroleum and labour, as well as the state oil company, on
Tuesday in the capital, Abuja.
(Reporting by Alexis Akwagyiram and Anamesere Igboeroteonwu;
editing by Jason Neely)