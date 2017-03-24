ABUJA, March 24 Nigeria's state oil company said
on Friday it was set to recover $184 million in crude oil swap
under-deliveries recorded against three oil companies during the
now defunct crude for product swap system.
Last year the OPEC producer replaced crude oil swap deals
with a system under which it will directly sell crude oil to
refiners and purchase refined oil products from them.
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) is in the
process of reconciling transactions made as part of the defunct
system, Group Managing Director Maikanti Baru told journalists
in the capital Abuja.
He said the companies involved were AITEO Energy Resource
Limited, Ontario Oil and Gas Limited and the Taleveras group.
