LONDON, March 28 Nigeria's crude oil exports are set to rise to 1.66 million barrels per day (bpd) in May, according to a loading programme compiled by Reuters on Tuesday. The programme for the month is up from April's revised loadings and also puts Nigeria just above Angola's planned exports of 1.61 million bpd in May. While Nigeria had consistently been Africa's largest oil exporter, its loadings have fallen below those of Angola several times over the past year as it dealt with militant attacks on oil infrastructure in the Niger Delta. The increase to 54 May cargoes from 52 in April, or 1.61 million bpd, came in part from rising exports of Bonga and Antan, both of which were hit earlier in the year by scheduled maintenance. Exports of Qua Iboe were expected to be either flat or lower. April's export plans for Qua Iboe were uncertain, with some traders showing a programme with nine cargoes and others with eight. Field operator ExxonMobil has re-issued the Qua programme several times as it grappled with loading delays of as much as two weeks. Traders said the problem stemmed from pumping issues and metering issues on the export pipeline. Exxon has declined to comment. Grade May Barrels revised Barrels cargoes per day April per day cargoes Abo 1 23,000 1 23,000 Agbami 8 252,000 7 228,000 Amenam 4 123,000 2 63,000 Antan 2 42,000 0*** 0*** Bonga 6 184,000 4*** 127,000*** Bonny Light 6 189,000 8 232,000 Brass River 5 112,000 4 108,000 EA 1 31,000 1 32,000 Ebok 1 21,000 0 0 Erha 4 129,000 4 133,000 Escravos 5 153,000 6 190,000 Forcados** 0 0 0 0 Okono 1 29,000 Okwori 0 0 1 22,000 Oyo* Pennington* Qua Iboe 8 245,000 9 285,000 Usan 3 97,000 4 133,000 Yoho 1 31,000 1 32,000 Total 56 1.66 mln 52 1.61 mln *Not yet available **Grade under force majeure ***Field maintenance (Reporting by Libby George; editing by David Clarke)