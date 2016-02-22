ABUJA Feb 22 Nigeria plans to train as many as
10,000 youths a year for skilled work in the Delta region to try
to stop them attacking and stealing oil from pipelines, the
minister for the Niger Delta, Usani Uguru Usani, said on Monday.
Attacks on oil and gas facilities have become more frequent
since authorities issued an arrest warrant for a popular former
militant leader, Government Ekpemupolo - Tompolo - who had led
gangs of "boys" fighting for a bigger share of oil revenues.
To help address those grievances, the government plans to
build nine vocational centres, Usani told Reuters.
"Between 5,000 and 10,000 will be trained yearly," he said.
The first centres would train young people in leather goods
manufacturing, mobile phone assembly and e-commerce. Some would
also find work at a new processing plant for cassava, part of
the government's plan to boost the agricultural sector, he said.
He gave no launch date for the centres.
Buhari was elected in 2015 on an anti-corruption ticket and
promised to end Nigeria's dependency on oil by attracting
investment for sectors such as farming and infrastructure.
But slumping oil prices have forced him to seek loans from
the World Bank, China and international capital markets to meet
those promises.
He has also extended a 2009 amnesty, brought in by his
predecessor, under which some 30,000 former militants were to be
retrained. Widespread corruption saw the funds disappearing or
ending up as cash benefits for the "boys", critics say.
Usani said authorities were doing their best to boost
security in the Delta but that the task was difficult because
the swampy terrain meant that the pipelines were hard to access.
"The terrain on which the (oil) flows are running is
challenging and may not always be attack proof," he said. "(But)
... effective action has been taken."
He also told Reuters that the government was planning to
build roads and hospitals in the Delta, where previous projects
have not made it beyond the drawing board, but he said the scope
was unclear due to uncertainty over the budget.
Buhari was forced to withdraw his 2016 draft budget because
ministers could not agree on revised public spending plans.
