ABUJA, July 13 A Nigerian trade union
representing oil workers has agreed to suspend a strike that
some feared would lead to fuel shortages and disrupt crude
production, a petroleum ministry official and another at the
Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation said on Wednesday.
The strike by about 10,000 members of the Petroleum and
Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN),
including refinery workers and office staff, began on Thursday
over issues including oil sector reforms and pay.
The petroleum ministry and state oil company officials, who
asked to remain anonymous, said that an agreement to suspend the
strike was reached after talks that ended in the early hours of
Wednesday.
(Reporting by Felix Onuah; Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram;
Editing by David Goodman)