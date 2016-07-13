(Recasts with union statement, details)
By Alexis Akwagyiram and Felix Onuah
ABUJA, July 13 A Nigerian union representing oil
workers has suspended a strike that some feared would lead to
fuel shortages and disrupt crude production, one of its leaders
said on Wednesday.
The strike by about 10,000 members of the Petroleum and
Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN),
which includes refinery workers and office staff, began on
Thursday over issues that include oil sector reforms and pay.
A prolonged drop in global crude prices and a spate of
attacks by militants on oil and gas facilities in the southern
Niger Delta region briefly pushed oil production to 30-year
lows, hitting the economy hard over the past few months.
Last week the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC)
cautioned people against panic buying. There have been no signs
of fuel shortages so far.
The strike "has been suspended in the early hours of today,
around 04:00 a.m (0300 GMT)," said Lumumba Okugbawa, PENGASSAN
acting general secretary, adding that "some understandings" had
been reached.
Talks with government officials, including the oil minister,
the labour minister and NNPC's new group managing director, were
held on Monday and Tuesday. The agreement to suspend the strike
was reached in the early hours of Wednesday.
"The suspension is not just on paper. People have returned
to work," said NNPC spokesman Garba Deen Muhammad.
A communique issued after the meeting and seen by Reuters
shows that issues discussed included joint venture funding and
cash call arrears, which the union said had stalled the creation
of new jobs and investment in the sector.
Cash calls are the government's financial obligations to
joint venture projects between NNPC and international and local
oil companies.
The communique stated that "the meeting was satisfied on the
new model of the new joint venture arrangement" put in place by
the petroleum ministry and NNPC as well as the payment structure
"to pay off the arrears of the old joint venture cash calls
inherited by the new government".
Reforms to be carried out once the Petroleum Industry Bill
is passed into law were also discussed. The bill to overhaul the
industry has been in the works for a decade. It will cover
environmental, tax and revenue-sharing rules.
The communique also showed that members of the Nigeria Union
of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) took part in the
talks and signed up to the agreement, even though NUPENG members
had worked during the PENGASSAN strike.
(Editing by David Goodman/Ruth Pitchford)