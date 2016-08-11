(Adds pipeline attack)
ONITSHA, Nigeria Aug 11 Militants blew up
another crude pipeline in Nigeria's Niger Delta, a youth and
protest leader said on Thursday.
Protesters also continued to block the entrance to a Chevron
oil depot in the restive southern region for a third
day.
On Wednesday, a previously unknown group called Delta
Greenland Justice Mandate said it had attacked a crude pipeline
belonging to state oil firm NNPC and local firm Shoreline
Natural Resources in Urhobo in Delta state.
"It is true but I don't have details yet," said Collins
Edema, a youth leader. He said the pipeline was on fire, but
Reuters was unable to confirm this and it was not immediately
possible to get more details.
He also said protesters, mostly unemployed youths, were
continuing a demonstration started on Tuesday at the gate of a
Chevron oil depot to demand jobs and housing, claiming the
facility had destroyed their settlement.
"Our protest is going on peacefully today on Thursday. Our
community workers inside the tank farm have joined the protest
as we speak," Edema said.
"Nobody is going in and out of the facility since we've
started but Chevron has airlifted their senior staff from
there," he said, a claim Reuters could not verify.
Chevron confirmed a protest had taken place but did not say
whether oil production had been affected.
Edema said the protesters might shut down Chevron's crude
flow in Abiteye, Jones Creek and other operations in the area if
the company does not agree to their demands.
Communities in Nigeria's southern swampland often complain
about oil pollution and houses being moved to make way for
drilling. They also say they live in poverty despite sitting on
much of Nigeria's oil wealth.
The Niger Delta region has been hit by a wave of militant
attacks on oil and gas pipelines, reducing Nigeria's crude
output by 700,000 barrels a day, according to state oil company
NNPC.
The militants, which are splintered in many groups, say
they want a greater share of Nigeria's oil wealth - which
accounts for around 70 percent of national income - to be passed
on to communities in the impoverished region and for areas
blighted by oil spills to be cleaned up.
