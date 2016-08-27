(Corrects Nigerian to Nigeria in headline)
By Tife Owolabi
YENAGOA, Nigeria Aug 27 Nigeria's military said
on Saturday it had launched a new offensive against militants in
the oil-producing Niger Delta, killing five and arresting 23.
Armed groups have claimed responsibility for a series of
attacks on oil and gas pipelines in the southern region,
reducing the country's oil output by 700,000 barrels day.
A special forces battalion moved against militant camps on
Friday in an operation "aimed at getting rid of all forms of
criminal activities", army spokesman Sani Usman said in a
statement.
"In the course of the operation, five militants that
attacked the troops were killed in action, while numerous others
were injured and 23 suspects were arrested."
There was no immediate reaction from militant groups, which
operate from hard-to-access creeks in the swampland.
The groups say they want a greater share of Nigeria's oil
wealth to go to the impoverished region. Crude sales account for
about 70 percent of Nigeria's government revenue and most of the
oil comes from the Delta.
A similar military campaign in May drew sharp criticism from
rights groups and residents who said soldiers had laid siege to
villages, arrested civilians and raped women in an bid to force
them hand over militants. The army denies this.
The government has been trying to broker a ceasefire but the
militant scene is divided into small groups whose fighters,
drawn from unemployed youths, are difficult to control even for
their leaders.
On Thursday, Oil Minister Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu met
traditional leaders from the Delta to ask them to mediate in
talks with militants but they said they wanted the army first to
release prisoners taken during a previous sweep, an official has
told Reuters.
The army in May arrested a group of school teenagers who
community leaders say are not linked to militants.
A group calling itself Niger Delta Avengers, which has
claimed several major attacks, said in a statement on Sunday
they had agreed to a ceasefire to start a dialogue. Officials
have refused to confirm this.
(Additional reporting by Felix Onuah, Camillus Eboh and Ulf
Laessing; Editing by Andrew Roche)