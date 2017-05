YENAGOA, Nigeria, Sept 29 A Nigerian militant group claimed on Thursday an attack on a crude pipeline operated by state oil firm NNPC in the restive Niger Delta, a statement said.

The Niger Delta Greenland Justice Mandate group said it had blown up the Unenurhie-Evwreni pipeline "to prove to the wicked and ungrateful multinational oil companies and their Nigerian military allies...that we own our lands," the statement said. (Reporting by Tife Owolabi; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Adrian Croft)