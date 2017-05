YENAGOA, Nigeria Oct 15 Unknown attackers have set a crude pipeline in Nigeria's Niger Delta on fire, a military spokesman said on Saturday.

A militant group had earlier said it had attacked the pipeline, which is run by the state oil firm NNPC and a local firm, Shoreline, near Ughelli on Friday night. (Reporting by Tife Owolabi; writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Kevin Liffey)