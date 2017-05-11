LAGOS May 11 Nigerian workers at U.S. oil major Exxon Mobil Corp have gone on strike in protest over the sacking of workers, oil labour union officials said on Thursday.

A spokesman for Exxon Mobil said by mail there were "no impacts" on oil production. (Reporting by Tife Owolabi, Libby George and Alexis Akwagyiram; writing by Ulf Laessing; editing by Jason Neely)