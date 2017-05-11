BRIEF-Fang qtrly non-GAAP fully diluted loss per ads $0.02
* Q1 revenue $109.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $120.5 million
LAGOS May 11 Nigerian workers at U.S. oil major Exxon Mobil Corp have gone on strike in protest over the sacking of workers, oil labour union officials said on Thursday.
A spokesman for Exxon Mobil said by mail there were "no impacts" on oil production. (Reporting by Tife Owolabi, Libby George and Alexis Akwagyiram; writing by Ulf Laessing; editing by Jason Neely)
* Q1 revenue $109.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $120.5 million
* xG Technology's Vislink business receives orders valued at $250,000 from local television stations for high-performance digital microwave systems Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: