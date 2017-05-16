ONITSHA, Nigeria May 16 Nigerian workers from
an oil labour union have extended a strike to oil majors
Chevron, Shell and Eni subsidiary Agip in protest over the
sacking of members from Exxon Mobil Corp, the union's general
secretary said on Tuesday.
Lumumba Okugbara, of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior
Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), said union
representatives would meet Exxon Mobil management on Tuesday for
talks. Members of the union began a strike at Exxon Mobil last
week.
(Reporting by Anamesere Igboeroteonwu; Writing by Alexis
Akwagyiram; Editing by Mark Potter)