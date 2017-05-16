(Adds quote, details)
ONITSHA, Nigeria May 16 Nigerian workers from
an oil labour union have extended a strike to oil majors Chevron
, Shell and Eni subsidiary Agip in
protest over the sacking of members from Exxon Mobil Corp
, the union's general secretary said on Tuesday.
Nigerian labour unions have held a number of strikes in the
last few months in protest at the sacking of workers by oil
companies. Members of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff
Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) began a strike at Exxon Mobil
last week.
PENGASSAN General Secretary Lumumba Okugbara said the
union's 10,000 members were taking part in the three-day
nationwide strike which began on Monday and would continue until
Wednesday.
"Production activities are still on and our members on
essential duties are working. Only those in administrative
duties are not working in the various multi-national oil
companies since yesterday," he said.
The strikes are in protest at the sacking of 150 workers in
December, of which 82 were PENGASSAN members. Okugbara said
union representatives would meet Exxon Mobil management on
Tuesday for talks.
Strikes by Exxon workers in Nigeria at the end of last year
did impact output, leading to weeks-long loading delays.
(Reporting by Anamesere Igboeroteonwu; Writing by Alexis
Akwagyiram; Editing by Mark Potter and Louise Heavens)