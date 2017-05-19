(Adds Exxon Mobil comment, additional union comment)
By Tife Owolabi
YENAGOA, Nigeria May 19 A Nigerian labour union
on Friday called for the shutdown of all Exxon Mobil Corp
facilities in the Niger Delta, a union representative
said.
Reuters was unable to independently verify whether union
members had shut down the company's facilities.
Oil industry sources said there had been no impact on
production.
Madubuezi Azubuike, who chairs the Petroleum and Natural Gas
Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) in Rivers state,
said the call followed the breakdown of talks with the company
over sackings and was part of a strike that began last week.
"We have called for the shutdown of all Mobil facilities
across the Delta today," he said.
The industrial action is in protest at the sacking of 150
workers in December, of which 82 were PENGASSAN members.
"No resolution has been reached so far. We have had meetings
with top management of the union and Mobil executives, but with
no avail over issues," Azubuike said.
The strike will target the oil company's wells, said Chika
Onuegbu, another PENGASSAN official.
An Exxon Mobil spokesman said: "We respect the rights of our
workforce and will continue to engage with them to resolve this
situation but remain committed to the safety of our personnel
and security of our facilities."
Strikes by Exxon workers in Nigeria at the end of last year
did affect output, delaying loadings by weeks.
Nigerian labour unions have held a number of strikes in the
last few months over the dismissal of oil industry workers.
